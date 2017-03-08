County vs City School District Project Funding

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A discussion over school funding for our County and City School Districts took place Wednesday at the County Commissioner’s Work Session meeting, and not all were in agreement.

Representatives of the Klamath County School District presented a plan to improve the parking, traffic flow/pick up and drop off system currently in place at Ferguson Elementary. The estimated cost is $415 thousand dollars. Meanwhile the Klamath Falls City School District spokespersons also presented a plan. They are requesting $250 thousand dollars to improve parking, sidewalks, stairways and to refurbish the Modoc Field Bridge at Klamath Union High School.

The Commissioners, although all three are 100% for improving both school districts, were divided – Commissioner DeGroot was in favor of the County request but not the City. Whereas Commissioner Boyd was hoping the amounts awarded to each district would be closer to being even. Commissioner Minty Morris also disagreed with the City proposal, suggesting instead that maybe the funds could be used at Pelican Elementary or another school as opposed to Klamath Union since it’s had some recent upgrades.

In the end, a motion was passed to compromise on the two requests. The County Commissioners decided, not unanimously, to give $310 thousand dollars to the County School District towards the Ferguson construction – and for the City School District, they awarded $155 thousand dollars to be used on a project yet to be determined.