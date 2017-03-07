OLCC Chair Resigns To Work In Private Sector

Portland, Ore. – Rob Patridge, the Chair of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, resigned yesterday to join the private sector. Partridge, who has also served with the Klamath County District Attorney’s office for 4 years, is known for championing economic development opportunities for our state’s alcohol industry. He helped design the licensing and regulations for Oregon’s Recreational Marijuana program. Patridge said “because the OLCC has an extremely capable and professional staff we’ve been able to effectively and efficiently make changes that reflect the rapidly changing alcohol and cannabis markets.”

In 2014, with the passage of Measure 91 which gave the OLCC responsibility for regulation of legalized recreational marijuana in our state, Partridge helped the OLCC create a well rounded system of support. It was his idea to host statewide “town hall” public meetings.

In 2015 under his lead, the OLCC launched annual training for retail liquor employees, even bringing in international experts.

Thanks to Partridge, there’s been an 8% increase statewide in the number of stores that sell distilled spirits.