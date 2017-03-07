March Is “Have The Conversation” Month

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – Problem gambling affects almost 3% of our state’s population, yet according to Thomas Moore, the Executive Director of the Oregon Council on Problem Gambling, “it remains largely not talked about.” That’s why for the 13th year in a row, the month of March is the month to focus on helping people with gambling addictions. This year the theme for March is “Have the Conversation,” in hopes of raising awareness of the addiction and the prevention, treatment and recovery services available.
National Problem Gambling Awareness Month started as a grassroots effort to bring together gambling operators, public health organizations and advocacy groups and let Oregonians know that hope and help exist.
Oregon Council Board member Dr. Jeffrey J. Marotta says, “the impact of problem gambling extends beyond the gambler, affecting families, friends and entire communities. That makes it so important to have the conversation to raise awareness and create action.”
If you’re ready to Have the Conversation, treatment is free and confidential. Just call 1-877-MYLIMIT. You can also visit, go to ocpg.org or ncpgambling.org