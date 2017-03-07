Citizens For Safe Schools Is Hiring

  • Home > 
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Citizens for Safe schools are looking to hire someone. They’d like someone who’s energetic, passionate, multi-talented who also has exceptional communication skills.  

Job duties would be training and supporting volunteer mentors, providing support to students and families, planning and organizing activities and more. It’s $14 an hour depending on experience, 30 hours a week; a medical benefits stipend, paid holidays and pleasant working environment.  BA or minimum 2 years of experience in related field(s) preferred.

For a full job description email:e-mailinfo@citizensforsafeschools.org

You can also mail your resume and a cover letter to CFSS; P.O. Box 243; Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601.





