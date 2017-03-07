Part Of Hwy 62 Closes At Crater Lake Due To Weather

  • Home > 
Crater Inset Map [Converted]
2017/03/07
By: Christy Lynn

 

Crater Lake, Ore. – Due to severe weather, white out/blizzard like conditions, both the south and west entrances to Crater Lake National Park on Highway 62 are closed. The stretch, from milepost 57 to 83 will hopefully reopen late Wednesday afternoon.  

The park remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. today, Tuesday March 7th.  Another 10-18″ of snow is forecast through tomorrow morning.  





