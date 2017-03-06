It’s Open Enrollment Month For City And County Schools

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – March is Open Enrollment month for both Klamath County and City school districts. This is for classes starting in Fall of 2017. During this time, students are free to transfer between participating districts without having to ask for permission.
There are two types of transfers: intra-district which is between schools in the same district and then there are inter-district transfers, from one district to another.
For most schools open enrollment is unlimited, however there are a few exceptions: Bonanza Elementary, Shasta Elementary, Henley Elementary and Peterson Elementary. In these schools, some grades have specific limits on how many students may transfer in, based on the expected class size and school capacity.
The deadline is March 31st, please visit the appropriate county or city school district site for applications. Klamath County Schools: kcsd.k12.or.us Klamath Falls City Schools: kfalls.k12.or.us