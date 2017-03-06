Almost SRO At Monday Night’s City Council Meeting

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tonight’s City Council meeting drew quite the crowd. Not quite standing room only, but almost.
The two hot topics on the table: 1) a protected bike lane 2) making downtown and the parks in the city smoke free zones.
Before all the public input on those two items was given, two awards were given out to KFPD officers for their 10 years of service. Officer Brandon Dougherty was there to accept the award, Officer Charles Anderson was not present.
Next the Council agreed to purchase a new HVAC control system for the Spring Street Treatment Plant for $37 thousand dollars.
The Council then heard from Julia Stavenhagen, who is with Klamath Falls TNR (Trap, Neuter and Return) for feral cats. She’s hoping the city will take under consideration the fact that we have a very strong feral cat population here in the Basin. Stavenhagen is hoping the city will help her in her group’s quest to Trap, Neuter and Release the animals.
And the Council also granted an allowance for Rodeo’s Pizza to now have off premises sales for alcohol. Basically if you were to get a To Go order from Rodeo’s, now you’ll be able to purchase malt beverages, wine or cider in a sealed container to take with you.
Onto the main events – Most of the public input was on the topic of should Klamath Falls have a smoke free downtown area and smoke free parks. The majority of citizens gathered at the meeting, via a show of hands, was in favor of smoke free areas. Those that are in favor of the ban, had the most speakers, but those that are against it, had quite a number of business owners and others representing them as well. Almost a tie in the number of Pro vs Con statements.
With only one Nay vote by Councilman Bill Adams, the Council has decided to move forward and draw up two ordinances, one for no smoking in the downtown area and the other just for parks. This does not mean it’s been decided to make Klamath Falls smoke free, it just means that the City Council is leaning towards doing so, and they’ll now draft up potential legislation which will be further discussed in meetings in the future. Also there was two large bags present to show the collected cigarette butts from the community.
Hot topic number two, should there be a protected bike lane built on Oregon Avenue to connect downtown to Moore Park. Tonight was just to approve Phase I construction of a two way protected bike lane along 9th Street, Prospect and Oregon Avenue from Main Street to Biehn Street, Phase II would be further down the road.
As far as funding, no public money would be used, Sky Lakes Wellness Center applied for and received a grant of $209 thousand dollars from the Cascade Health Alliance.
Much like the smoke free vote, the Council had all Yay votes except one Nay again from Councilman Bill Adams. The public input for the project was a bigger turnout than those against the bike lane.
So with that, the Council approved a motion to enter into Phase I construction contract with Kittleson and Associates, Inc. There will be another public session for input when Phase II gets closer.