Update On The 14 School Buses Pulled Due To Safety Concerns

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last month, the Klamath County School District pulled 14 school buses off the roads due to safety concerns. Two buses of the same make and model caught fire after they were turned off and sitting for a while.
Three different inspectors comprised of the Oregon state fire marshal, a representative of the district’s insurance company and an investigator from Blue Bird have now examined them and determined the general cause of the fire. They believe the fires ignited in an area where hydraulic lines and wires ran close together. Apparently some type of abrasion might have happened between the two elements, starting the blaze. Though the inspectors agreed on the general area, they could not pinpoint one specific wire or hydraulic line.
Transportation Supervisor Shawn Snoozy says, “they’re pretty sure it started in that area but nobody could say which wire it was.” Snoozy says he hopes to have all 14 buses fixed and back on the roads by mid to the end of March. All vehicles were the same model, 2005 Blue Bird All American buses.
Before the buses head back out a representative from the vendor where the buses were purchased, Western Bus will do one final inspection. The two buses that burned will not be returning to service.