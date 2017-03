Salem, Ore. – On Dennis Linthicum’s Education Committee there was standing room only as nearly a dozen students presented testimony. They presented their perspectives on how FFA has contributed to their knowledge, skill and potential as young leaders of tomorrow. Linthicum said “It was my pleasure to hear them speak in committee and I also had the chance to meet with several groups in my office”.

Attached is a photo of Linthicum and students from Henley High and Santiam Christian.