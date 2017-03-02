Siskiyou Women Arrested

On Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at about 5:22 p.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested a woman accused of sexually exploiting high school age students in the Mt. Shasta area. Ms. Mary Frances Fletcher, 42, a South County resident, was arrested and booked at the Siskiyou County Jail. She is charged with unlawful sexual intercourse, knowingly dissuading a witness or victim of a crime, and the sexual-related offense is potentially a “serious felony” under California law and could result in a “strike.” Ms. Fletcher was booked for the charges and held on $10,000.00 bail.

The criminal case against Ms. Fletcher was generated from a complaint originally received from the Mount Shasta Police Department (MSPD) in September 2016. SCSO investigators initiated an investigation that alleged Ms. Fletcher had sexual-related contact with three high school students from Mt. Shasta High School. The alleged sexual misconduct involved three minor boys and the investigation revealed the offenses occurred in unincorporated areas of Siskiyou County within a period encompassing several weeks prior to the initial report by school officials to the MSPD. No school employees were involved in the alleged misconduct and school officials, when they became aware there could be inappropriate misconduct associated with the interactions between the suspect and students, promptly notified law enforcement investigators.

After the completion of the investigation, the case was referred to the Siskiyou County District Attorney for review, which resulted in the arrest warrant being issued, which resulted in the prompt execution of the arrest warrant by a SCSO Deputy.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about these offenses is urged to contact the SCSO’s Major Crimes’ Unit at our 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”