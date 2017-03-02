Oregon Tech Women’s Basketball Get At-Large Berth

Kansas City, MO (March 1, 2017) — The official bracket for the 2017 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship was released Wednesday afternoon. No. 23 Oregon Tech will play its first round contest on Wednesday, March 8th, at 1:45 pm CST (11:45 am PST) against the Jimmies of No. 10 Jamestown (N.D.) the tournament will be held in Sioux City, Iowa for the 20th straight season – the longest streak of any current championship host at the Tyson Events Center from March 8-14. Complet Bracket

Jamestown (N.D.) is the number three seed in the Liston Bracket competing in the North Star Athletic Conference, enters the NAIA National Tournament with a 25-5 overall mark. The Jimmies received the automatic bid to the NAIA Division II National Tournament as the NSAC Tournament Champion. Jamestown enters the match-up winners of 15 of their last 16 games.

Oregon Tech (24-8) will be the number six seed and is heading into the national tournament for the fourth straight year. The Owls finished 3rd in the Cascade Conference regular season at 16-4 and received At-Large Berth No.6 out of 10

These two team met last year in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament with Oregon Tech winning 71 -64. Jamestown entered last year’s match-up at the No. 2 Seed Tech was a No. 7 Seed pulling the up-set.

All Oregon Tech games will be broadcast on locally on ESPN 93.3 FM and AM 960 with a listen live link at www.OITsports.com