Oregon Tech Men to Play St. Francis in First Round of NAIA Tourney

Kansas City, MO (March 1, 2017) — The official bracket for the 2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship was released Wednesday afternoon. Oregon Tech (No.18) will play its first round contest on Wednesday, March 8th, at 10:00 am (PST) against the Cougars of St. Francis, Ind. (No. 15) at the Keeter Gymnasium in Point Lookout, Mo. March 8th through the 14th.

Bracket

St. Francis (Ind.) is the number four seed in the Liston Bracket competing in the Crossroads Conference, and enters the NAIA National Tournament with a 22-10 overall mark. The Cougars received At –Large berth No.3 to the National Tournament. They finished 3rd in the Crossroads regular season behind 2nd place Indiana Wesleyan (No.4) and first place finisher Bethel, Ind. (No.3)

Oregon Tech (24-9) will be the number five seed and is heading into the national tournament for the first time since winning the National championship in 2012. The Owls finished in a three-way tie for 2nd place in the Cascade Conference regular season at 15-5 and received At-Large Berth No.5 out of 9.

All Oregon Tech men’s games will be broadcast on locally on 92.5 KLAD-FM with a listen live link at www.OITsports.com