Mazama High School Spring Carnival

Mazama High School will be presenting a Spring Carnival on March 17, 2017 from 4-8 pm, there will be games, a bounce house, a dunk tank, and food available. This is an all ages carnival, and all proceeds will go to supporting Mazama HS Sparrow, Anthony. Anthony is a five year old boy who has severe medical issues. Mazama Sparrow Club has pledged to raise money to support Anthony and his family. Wristbands will be available for $5 at the door and will provide access to all the games and activities. Tickets will also be available for separate purchase and can be used at the game booths. Food and snacks will be sold separately.