Klamath Falls prepares for registered sex offender to move in

Klamath Falls residents filed into the County Government Building Wednesday night to learn more about the Tier 3 sex offender that will be moving into an apartment in the downtown area.

62-year old Robert Frederick Burss will arrive in town on Friday. He’ll live in the 100 block of North 2nd Street, because there are no children living in the building.

Officials say while Bruss has served his time, he has a history of sexually assaulting girls between the ages of 4 and 10.

Officials with Klamath County Corrections say Bruss first befriends the parents of young children, gaining their trust. He is not permitted to come into contact with any children, or any adults who have children with them. He also cannot take public transportation, and can only go grocery shopping in the middle of the night.

Corrections officers ask anyone who sees Bruss talking with children or adults with children, to call 911.