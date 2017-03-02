Founders Hall Construction at KCC To Start This Month

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The winning bid for constructing Klamath Community College’s new one-stop student center, Founders Hall, was awarded Tuesday during the College’s monthly Board of Education meeting. The board voted unanimously to award the Founders Hall construction contract to Bogatay Construction. Klamath Falls-based Bogatay submitted a low bid of $6,249,519 to construct the 22,184-square-foot hall. “This construction project is unique because we were able to secure funding for Founders Hall without a tax bond and without raising tuition. KCC relied solely on sources outside Klamath Falls to fund Founders Hall,” said KCC President Roberto Gutierrez. “It’s rewarding that a local contractor won the bid because the project money will remain local and provide a vital economic boost to Klamath County.” Founders Hall is part of a $15.7 million expansion that includes two new buildings: Founders Hall and the Work Skills Technology Center. Founders Hall will be a hub of services for KCC students. The building’s main floor will feature KCC’s business office, bookstore, and student services, such as registration and financial aid. The second floor will feature the Learning Resource Center, tutoring center, a computer lab and study area, and administrative offices. The lawn on the building’s south side will be where future graduations are held. “Founders Hall will be the place students first come to learn about campus, and it will be where the capstone of their KCC career is held,” Gutierrez said. “It will take students from start to finish.” KCC Facilities Director Mike Homfeldt said construction will start this month. Founders Hall is named in recognition of the college’s inaugural seven-person board of directors, and the countless individuals, such as educational innovator Bill Brown, who worked tirelessly to establish KCC