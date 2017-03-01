Red Cross Blood Donation Events In Klamath Falls For March

The American Red Cross is hosting a number of blood donation events in Klamath Falls in March. If you’d like to donate, you can download the free Blood Donor app on your phone or go to redcrossblood.org. Listed below are some upcoming donation events here in the Basin:

National Fitness & Racquet Club, 2524 Crosby Avenue: March 2nd 12:15 pm – 5:15 pm

Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. 6th Street: March 4th 9:30 am – 2:30 pm

Klamath Falls Blood Donation Center, 2312 South 6th Street: March 7th 10 am – 4 pm; March 10th 8 am – 12:30 pm; March 13th Noon – 6 pm; March 14th 10 am – 4 pm.

Mazama High School, 3009 Summers Ln: March 9th 8:30 am – 2:30 pm