Body Found in Shasta River

Mount Shasta, Cal. – On February 27, 2017, at about 2:48 p.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call of a dead body reported to be partially submerged in a tributary of the Shasta River in vicinity of the 4400 block of Old Shasta River Road (vicinity of SR 263). Responding SCSO investigators recovered the body of a deceased male adult floating in about six inches of water. A preliminary investigation revealed that there were no signs of foul play or injuries that appeared to be inflicted by other persons but the cause and manner of death cannot be reasonably determined until an autopsy is conducted later this week. There is no evidence whatsoever that this case is related to the homicide investigation SCSO initiated last week after a man was recovered deceased while partially submerged in the Klamath River in vicinity of SR 96 and SR 263.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “The identity of the male adult has been tentatively identified and investigators were in the process of notifying the next-of-kin. On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our sincere condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the victim, his family, friends, and associates. The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s Major Crimes’ Unit at our 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.