Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tonight you’re invited to the Roosevelt Elementary School Auditorium, where the For Every Kid Coalition will be hosting a “Safe Routes to School” Town Hall. The Coalition is hoping to bring students, parents, even grandparents together to discuss how to make it safer for kids in Oregon to walk, bike, and even use public transportation to get to school. By having safer routes to school, more kids can get the benefits of walking and biking in fresh air while at the same time, cutting back on the amount of cars on the road. And that brings us to, Safe Routes to School. A town hall to give information and answer questions about the Safe Routes To School program, will be held tonight, Monday the 27th at 5pm at the Roosevelt Elementary Auditorium at 1125 Eldorado Ave.