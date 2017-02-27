ODFW Is Looking To Add To Its Access And Habitat Board

Salem, Ore. – If you’re interested in being a Landowner Representative, applications are being taken for one person from a number of counties. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is looking to add to it’s Access and Habitat Board. Deschutes-Klamath and a few other Councils all have positions open for Landowner Representatives. To apply, get your application in by Monday April 17th. You can download them online at dfw.state.or.us/lands/AH/get_involved.asp.

Those with experience in forestry, agriculture or ranching, and hunting and wildlife conservation are encouraged to apply.

If you are selected, duties include participation in up to four public meetings each year in different communities to review project proposals, project funding applications, hear public testimony and act as liaisons between the program and the public.