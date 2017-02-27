News From The Governor’s Office

Washington, D.C. – On Sunday, the Governor met with John Kelly, the Secretary of Homeland Security. They talked about Oregon families that are being affected by the recent immigration enforcement rules – as well as now having Immigration and Custom Enforcement Officers (ICE) in county courthouses.

Governor Brown was quoted as saying “I’m concerned some actions of Immigration and Custom Enforcement officers are creating an atmosphere of fear. Today I shared with Secretary Kelly that the trust in public institutions is undermined when Oregonians seek assistance from public officials, but are instead met with suspicion from those they expect to help them. This kind of fear also puts the growth of Oregon’s economy at risk; our state relies on immigration policies that allow Oregon to compete in the global market.”

Brown and Kelly also discussed preparing our state’s infrastruture should the Cascadia quake happen, Brown’s concerns over federal emergency funds being reduced, substance abuse prevention and Oregon’s compliance with the REAL ID Act.

Governor Brown is in D.C. to attend the annual National Governors Association Winter Meeting.

Also, last week the Governor announced a new website 95percentoregon.com. It’s where to Oregonians can go to get info about what impact the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has had on families all over the state.

“Good health is the starting place for thriving families and communities,” Governor Brown said and went on to say,“the Affordable Care Act helped nearly half a million Oregonians gain health coverage, strengthened Oregon’s health care system, and added jobs into our economy. While there’s room to improve the ACA, we want to move forward, not backward, in providing Oregonians good health care and the peace of mind that health care coverage brings.”

The reason the site is called 95percentoregon.com is because ever since the ACA started, 95% of all Oregonians now have healthcare coverage. The uninsured rate in our state has dropped from 17% down to only 5%. The idea of the website is to have a place Oregonians can go to get accurate information on the ACA as well as seeing how it has affected families in every county.