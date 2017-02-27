Mazama Vikings Bowling Repeat As State Champions

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Over the weekend three Basin High School Bowling teams competed at the Oregon State High School Bowling Tournament at Kingpin Bowling Center in Portland. The Mazama Vikings Boys team won their second consecutive State Title and the Henley Girls team lost the Championship match to Liberty High School from the Portland area in the double elimination tournament, to finish second. The Mazama Girls bowling also went deep in the tournament. Additional accolades go to Mazama’s Tyger Miller and Jordan DeLorme, as well as Henley’s Rachel Rohrbacker, for placing in the top five in all star status for the tournament.