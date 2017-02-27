Salem, Ore. – Last week, the Governor announced a new website: 95percentoregon.com. It’s where she says Oregonians can go to get info about what impact the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has had on families all over the state. The reason the site is called 95% Orgon.com is because ever since the ACA started, 95% of all Oregonians now have healthcare coverage. The uninsured rate in our state has dropped from 17% down to only 5%. The idea of the website is to have a place Oregonians can go to get accurate information on the ACA as well as seeing how it has affected families in every county.