Body Found In The Klamath River Was Due To Homicide

By: Christy Lynn
Yreka, Cal. – We have an update on the case from Siskiyou County where the body of a 62 year old man from Happy Camp was found on the bank of the Klamath River earlier this week.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) can now say with confidence that Mr. Jesse Francis Ward was the victim of a homicide. Mr. Ward was found partially submerged in the Klamath River this past Monday morning, less than 10 miles north of Yreka, CA.
Authorities say there were a number of suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and so they waited until the autopsy was complete to release a manner of death. The cause of death however is not being revealed yet to protect the integrity of the case.
On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jon Lopey extends his sincere condolences to Mr. Ward, his family, friends, and associates. Sheriff Lopey went on to reiterate, “we still have a lot of work to do to solve this case and we ask that anyone with information about this case, or knowledge about Mr. Ward’s activities within the last two weeks and any leads about his associations or contacts with others within this time period to report the information to the SCSO Major Crimes’ Unit by calling our 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”