OIT Gets New CIO

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Yesterday OIT confirmed the hire of their new Chief Information Officer, Jim Jones. Jones, who starts April 10th, is coming from Gonzaga University in Spokane where he’s been for 13 years. He’ll be replacing the current CIO and Associate Vice President Paul Rowan, who is retiring.

Jones will provide management and direction for the University’s shared and secured information systems as well as helping to promote leading-edge computing technology for both students and faculty members. He will also be in charge of strategic planning and integration of university information technology across all locations, not just in Klamath Falls, but also the Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville, and at sites in Salem and Seattle, WA.

Dr. Nagi Naganathan, the President designate of Oregon Tech says “Jim is the type of solutions-and customer-oriented leader that we need to take the institution to the next generation of technology services, and integration into the systems and departments at the university. Whether the academic side of Oregon Tech, admissions, registrar or what have you, every department has diverse and constant need for strong technology systems.”

Prior to Gonzaga, Jones was Director of IT Security and Help Desk Manager at the Community Health Network of CT from 2000 to 2004.

Jones is excited to join the team stressing that “between the growth in programs and enrollment, new partnerships, a new president and other leaders joining, there’s an opportunity and great potential to really extend the university in all regards. I look forward to contributing to Oregon Tech and getting to know the Klamath Falls community and exploring Oregon. ”

Jones is also currently working on his PhD in Leadership Philosophy.

Dr. Naganathan says a big Thank You to the Search Committee for making this decision possible. It was conducted under the leadership of Search Chair Brian Fox and Committee members Seth Anthony, Sonja Holcomb, Laura McKinney, Steve Neiheisel, Troy Scevers, Farooq Sultan, and Erika Veth.” Dr Naganathan also would like to thank Dr. Jay Kenton, Oregon Tech Interim President, for his leadership and contributions.”