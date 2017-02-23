Monday Is ‘Safe Routes To School’ Day

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – This coming Monday, February 27th, you’re invited to the Roosevelt Elementary School Auditorium, where the For Every Kid Coalition will be hosting a “Safe Routes to School” Town Hall.
For Every Kid Coalition is hoping to bring students, parents, even grandparents together to discuss how to make it safer for kids in Oregon to walk, bike, and even use public transportation to get to school.
A lot of kids in the state can’t walk or bike due to the streets not being safe enough among other things. By having safer routes to school, more kids can get the benefits of walking and biking in fresh air while at the same time, cutting back on the amount of cars on the road. And that brings us to, Safe Routes to School.
A town hall to give information and answer questions about the Safe Routes To School program, will be held Monday the 27th at 5pm at the Roosevelt Elemenatry Auditorium at 1125 Eldorado Ave.
Other organizations having a part in the Town Hall are: Commute Options, Blue Zones, the Street Trust, Klamath Falls City Schools and the Klamath County School District.
Organizations that support the For Every Kid Coalition: American Heart Association, AARP, Eugene 4J School District, Community Alliance of Tenants, the Community Cycling Center to name a few.