Buzz over to OSU Extension, 6923 Washburn Way, on the last Saturday of the month to share your love of bees with the Klamath Bee Keepers. Learn and share information and partnership while developing your bee skills with fellow Klamath Basin bee lovers.

Meeting begins at 9:00 am – come early and order bees for the new season- (last date to order bees is the 25 March meeting).

Visit the web site at: www.klamathbeekeepers.org