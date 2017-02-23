A Bill To Help Small Businesses, Passes in The House

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon House has passed Bill 2152 – a boon for small businesses.

The bill, which passed with bipartisan support, allows Small Business Development Centers to reach out to existing and prospective small business owners throughout Oregon. Because right now, they can’t.

Rep. David Gomberg said “Every year, 2,000 new employees are hired by small businesses in every corner of the state. Under current state law, SBDCs are not allowed to market their resources to their community thereby limiting their reach. With this change, they will have the ability to utilize existing resources to better inform their communities and expand the reach and impact of their services to the people of Oregon.”

SBDCs have been around since 1983 providing no-cost advising, workshops and classes.

Rep. Janelle Bynum is a small business owner herself and says “…I know personally how important it is to have someone in your corner helping you succeed; SBDCs serve exactly that purpose. This bill will help reduce barriers to entry and reach more Oregonians to let them know about the available services all across the state. I particularly look forward to seeing more women, and people of color, hear about the program and engage in entrepreneurship. Greater diversity in the makeup of businesses in Oregon will provide a wider range of ideas and innovation, strengthening our economy and our communities.”

Next stop, House Bill 2152 goes to the Oregon Senate for consideration.