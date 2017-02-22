What You Missed At The Monthly Evening Commissioners Meeting

Klamath Falls, Ore – With Commissioner Chair Kelley Minty Morris not in attendance, Commissioners Derrick DeGroot and Donnie Boyd were at the helm, with DeGroot standing in as Chair for the monthly evening meeting held on Tuesday February 21st.
Bids, Awards, Proposals: American Marine and RV won a $5,499 dollar bid for a 2016 or 2017 4WD ATV for the Public Works department; Wilbur-Ellis won a $50,856 dollar bid for providing weed control chemicals to the County from March 2017 until February 2018; a Request for Quote was approved to be issued to provide a software system for the Tax Department to assist with tax lien auctions; a Request for Proposal was approved to be issued for pension consultation service in the HR Department; a supplemental budget was adopted within the Sheriff’s Department fund for some monies totaling around $40-thousand dollars to be transferred in house between departments after a sergeant retired.
Agreements: Three contracts with Canon were approved for three printer leases, in the Finance Dept., the Sheriff’s Office and the Developmental Disabilities Dept. All three leases are roughly $200 dollars a month for 48 months. Unfortunately there wasn’t a BOGO offered as Commissioner Boyd pointed out, which would have been great. Also a contract renewal was approved between the USDA Forest Service, the Fremont-Winema National Forest and the KCSO from March 2017 to February 2018 for approximately $30-thousand dollars to be used for Patrol services.
Resolutions: A Resolution was approved for 2017 worker’s comp coverage for select County volunteers; and another Resolution was approved to adopt a revised version of the Oregon Contracting Policies and Procedures Manual.
Orders: Jere Goss was appointed to the Bonanza/Langell Valley Vector Control Board
There was no public input/comment made at the meeting. For the Commissioner’s Report, both Commissioner Boyd and DeGroot spoke about their ongoing attendance at County College in Salem, also animal control issues being worked on, and they both wished County Assessor Leonard Hill the best in his new ventures.
Also, Commissioner DeGroot will step in to take over the Assessor position until a new one can be found, and luckily at no extra charge as Commissioner Boyd pointed out. The Commissioners will be in Washington D.C. next week to meet with the National Association of Counties and possibly with Federal Legislators as well.
The weekly Business Meetings are held each Tuesday at 8:30am at the Government Center. The 5pm meetings once a month are designed to let those who can’t attend the morning meetings be present.