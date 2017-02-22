The Latest Report From KWUA

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Water Users Association, KWUA has released a report to let us know what they’ve been up to. As of February 21st we are above average compared to where we should be in regards to content of the Klamath River.
There’s a recent ruling in California that the KWUA is keeping a close eye on. A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled 100,000 Acre Feet of water to be sent downstream. Basin irrigators are a little concerned, even though we’ve had a lot of wet snowy weather lately, they are hoping this move doesn’t impact their water supply before irrigation season even starts.
The KWUA board of directors has decided to have four public meetings a year, the first of which will be in April. An exact date is forthcoming.
Lastly, this week you can see the Klamath Water Users Association members at the Farm Expo at the Fairgrounds. They’ll be on hand to give presentations, like how much water it takes to provide one school lunch and also, how important agriculture is to our community.
You can find more info at their site: KWUA.org