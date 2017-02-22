OSP’s Compassionate Side

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon State Police have just announced a partnership with Advance Auto Parts and Carquest Auto Parts for a new Car Care Program.

It’s all part of an effort to improve public safety and help out the community. This is how it works…. If an OSP Trooper stops you for a minor vehicle violation, they’ll give you a voucher that provides a discount on auto parts purchased at one of those two stores, so you can get it fixed.

According to OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton when one of his troopers stops someone for something like a broken taillight or headlight, the officer understands that sometimes we put off getting things fixed on our car so we can spend money on things like rent and groceries. Superintendent Hampton says the Car Care Program “allows us in a small way to assist individuals and families with improving the safety of their vehicle and our highways…’Compassion’ is a core value of our agency.”

OSP started giving the vouchers out today, February 21st.