National Coaches Polls Released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Hustlin’ Owls slipped from No. 15 down to No. 22 this week in the NAIA Men’s Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released by the national office. Oregon Tech went 2-2 with losses at No. 13 Eastern Oregon and at No. 16 College of Idaho but bounced back with a huge win over No. 6 Northwest Christian and Corban last Thursday and Saturday respectively. The Lady Owls also slipped a couple a spots in the women’s’ Top 25 as they moved from the No.22 position down to No. 24 this week after going 2-2 since the last Top 25 poll two weeks ago.

On the women’s side representing the CCC in the Top 25 is Southern Oregon University sitting in the No. 6 position, up one spot from the last ranking and Eastern Oregon University who moved up from 17-14 this week.

The Oregon Tech women will play Northwest tonight at 7:00 pm in the CCC Quarter Finals at Danny Miles Court.

The Oregon Tech men will face Southern Oregon University Wednesday night at 7:00 pm at Danny Miles in the first round of the 2016-17 Cascade Collegiate Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by U.S. Bank. The Top 8 teams in the Cascade Conference Tournament are playing for the Danny Miles Tournament Trophy

Complete Men’s Top 25

Complete Women’s Top 25