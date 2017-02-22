I-5 Southbound Traffic Reopened After A Rockslide At Siskiyou Summit

Ashland, Ore. – UPDATE – At 1:37pm, the rockslide debris was gotten off the roadway and all southbound lanes are open on I-5 at the Siskiyou Summit, between mileposts 10-14 with no chain requirement.

At 12:19pm Thursday Feb 22nd, Oregon Department of Transportation is alerting drivers on I-5 about severe winter weather conditions in the Siskiyou Summit area.

I-5 Southbound traffic is currently being stopped and held at milepost 14 due to a rock slide further south at milepost 10. Visibility also very limited now with blowing snow.

When they let traffic go on ahead, chains will be required on all vehicles except 4×4 unless towing.