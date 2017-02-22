Historic Trophy On Display Feb-Aug 2017

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Starting tomorrow, Thursday February 23rd, a 3’ high silver trophy that has traveled from here to Sweden and back over the past 88 years, will be on display at the Klamath County Museum.
Many think the trophy is the must see of the “Winter Comes” exhibit – which focuses on the history of Nordic skiing. The trophy is called“The Klamath,” and was made as a prize for the winner in a cross country ski race from Fort Klamath to the rim of Crater Lake and back in 1929.
The Fort Klamath Ski Club, is still hoping to build its annual race into a major event. To get people to sign up they put this proclamation out: “if anyone won the 42-mile race twice, he could keep the trophy.”
Emil Nordeen, a native of Sweden who had settled in Bend, won the race in 1929 and again in 1931, and became the trophy’s owner. The trophy disappeared in the late 80’s but then three history buffs from Bend decided to find it. They tracked it down to a museum in Sweden. Two of those three men, Tim Gibbons and Tor Hanson will be at Thursday night’s presentation.
Klamath County Museum manager Todd Kepple said “this trophy was the pride of the community a long time ago and, for a few months at least, we hope it will be again.”
The traveling exhibit which will head to Portland later this year, was developed by the Deschutes Historical Museum in Bend and the Oregon Nordic Ski Foundation.
Thursday February 23rd, special presentation starts at 7pm, it’s free and is open to the public. The exhibit runs through Mid August, it’s is $5 for adults, and $4 for seniors, students and military. Kids 12 and under are free.