City Council Meeting Wrap Up For February 21st, 2017

Klamath Falls, Ore. – At the City Council meeting last night Annette Liebe, who is from the Governor’s office, made a presentation about the new Regional Solutions Program. The program divides the state into 11 regions, each region has a committee, each committee has a team. The two main priorities are “expanding opportunities for all Oregonians to thrive” and to “support sustained economic growth statewide.” Sub priorities are different for each region. For our region, the main issues are a) remove/replace wood burning stoves, b) working closely with Klamath Works and c) downtown improvement projects.
But what got the most public input was the ongoing issue of medical marijuana here in the Basin. Three citizens spoke in favor of revisiting the ordinance to see if there’s any way the Council can relax the regulations. With the Governor’s aide in town talking about economic growth, Brandon Neff, a local medical marijuana patient and grower said that selling cannabis could bring in money much needed. He pointed out that the tax revenue taken in by the state is much higher than was anticipated. Local resident Ben Smith also spoke in favor of it, even having the idea for a wholesale type business in Klamath Falls where the plant would be legally processed and sold to dispensaries, keeping the money here locally. And the owner of A Better Way dispensary, Ed Medina spoke about the 1200 patients who can’t get their prescription filled locally.
Legislative Action:
- The City Council approved a new car rental concession agreement for car rental agencies operating at the Klamath Falls airport. The agreements are with Avis Budget Group, EAN Holdings and the Hertz Corporation. The contract is for three years and starts April 1st 2017.
- The City’s Wastewater Management Department received an OK to contract with Slayden/Carollo for phase 1A services for the Spring Street sewage treatment plant progressive design/build project. The total amount can not exceed $229 thousand dollars. Apparently the original bones of the treatment plant are from 1958 and they need to be replaced/repaired as it’s deteriorating in spots.
- The request to rezone .17 acres of land at 149 Hillside St., from Medium Density Residential to Apartment Residential, was approved.
- The request to rezone 19.8 acres of land at 1940 S. 6th Street from 5.3 acres of General Commercial and 14.5 acres of Industrial to the Klamath Works Planned Unit Development was also approved.
- The request to rename Soren Street and Haderlie Avenue to a combined “Bella Vista Loop” was also approved.