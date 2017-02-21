Sky Lakes Visiting Ban Lifted

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – In January, to help prevent the spreading of the flu, Sky Lakes Medical Center set up some temporary safety measures. But good news, yesterday those measures were cleared.
Until Monday, anyone 18 years old or younger was not allowed to visit patients in the Emergency Department or in the inpatient care areas of the medical center unless they specifically had it okayed.
According to Lindsay Hamilton an RN in Sky Lakes Infection Control Department, “the number of patients admitted with flu-like illness, the number of flu tests done, and the number of positive tests are all significantly down from the peak earlier in the season, so the restrictions are no longer necessary.”
Hamilton added that no matter what it’s still very important we all follow proper hygiene especially with our hands, and ‘cough etiquette.’ In case you don’t know, “cough etiquette” is where you cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or your elbow if you have to, and discard the used tissue into the the trash. She went on to say always “wash your hands with warm water and soap or clean them with an alcohol-based hand cleaner.