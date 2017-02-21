Senator Olsen Says “Education First”

Salem, Ore. – Yesterday, Monday February 20th, Oregon Senator Alan Olsen, introduced his “Education First” package. Olsen says it’s legislation to draw attention to how our state’s underfunded schools “are hurting student, parents and educators.” He goes on to say that “Oregon’s government clearly hasn’t prioritized educators and students and that is unacceptable. We must make ‘education first’ and pave the way for a better future here in Oregon.”

The Education First package is comprised of a number of proposals. One of the proposals, Senate Joint Resolution 020, co-sponsored with Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferrioli, requests an amendment to the Constitution that would require the Legislature to appropriate funds for Oregon’s K-12 system by the 65th day of regular session held in odd-numbered year and would prohibit legislator compensation if the appropriation is not passed.

Senate Bill 671, appropriates $9,523,300,000 to the State School Fund.

Senate Bill 672 appropriates funds to the Oregon Department of Education to award grants for career and technical education.

Senate Bill 673 appropriates $760,000,000 to public universities

Senate Bill 674 appropriates $589,000,000 to community colleges.