SCSO Identifies Body Found In The Klamath River

By: Christy Lynn
Yreka, Cal. - Yesterday morning, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) found the body of an adult male, partially underwater along the bank of the Klamath River less than 10 miles north of Yreka. Because of the location, the body wasn’t recovered or examined until they could call in the SCSO’s Dive Team and Water Safety Unit. The victim was identified as 62 year old Jesse Francis Ward of Happy Camp.
A boat was used to successfully recover the body and members of the SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) along with a deputy district attorney from the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office are conducting an investigation.
As of now, the case is being categorized as a possible homicide. SCSO Sheriff Jon Lopey says they won’t know “conclusively what happened to the victim until an autopsy is conducted,” If you have any information the SCSO would like to talk to you, contact them at (530) 841-2900.