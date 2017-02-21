Oregon OSHA Updates Pesticide Regulations

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Oregon OSHA, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division will start using an updated set of pesticide rules next year. The regulations that were drawn up are due to upgrades of the EPA Worker Protection Standards, and are meant to protect those who work on Oregon farms and come in contact with pesticides.
The new standards which take effect January 1st 2018, affect areas such as training, pesticide labeling, as well as respiratory and emergency eye-washing requirements.
Another area addressed is about protecting the areas where farm workers sleep when pesticides are sprayed on nearby crops. Oregon OSHA will meet with the Small Agricultural Employer Advisory Committee to further see how they can protect workers from pesticides. The committee will focus on issues involving the EPA-designated Application Exclusion Zone (AEZ). The AEZ moves with the spray equipment and the zones must not have any people in them, other than those who are trained professionals.
The EPA does have a requirement in which everyone be evacuated from the zone during outdoor pesticide applications. However, Oregon OSHA has a compromise to that, called ”shelter in place.” It allows allow workers in enclosed housing to remain indoors away from the potential hazard of spray drift instead of leaving the area.
For info about the advisory committee: osha.oregon.gov/rules/advisory/ag-emp/Pages/agriculture-employer.aspx/.
For more information about WPS and related rules: osha.oregon.gov/Pages/topics/worker-protection-standard.aspx.