Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Gets OK For Temporary Hire

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – At the Klamath County Commissioners meeting today, Tuesday February 21st, an approval was granted for the Klamath County Sheriff’s department to hire some temporary help. Between a new records management system being introduced at the same time a lot of employees are either leaving or retiring, there’s about 300 cases that are backlogged and need attention asap.
According to Melina Johnson of the DA’s office, they have on average about 40 subpoenas to serve each week. Each subpoena has a lot of data entry and then of course has to be served. If the paperwork isn’t done or the subpoena can’t be served by the time the case goes to trial, it is possible for a judge to dismiss the case. Therefore the part time employee they’re hiring at the Sheriff’s office, Katie Brown will take care of that workload. Sheriff Kaber is hoping 90 days might be enough to catch up on the backlog but just in case they’ve extended it to 180 days if needed.