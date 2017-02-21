Klamath Animal Shelter’s 9th Annual Fur Ball returns to Klamath County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 1st. Foolish fun to support our furry friends! The event begins at 5:00 pm with a silent auction preview, cocktails and music~ followed by dinner, live auction, and more music, and more dancing (cocktail attire preferred) ~

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at www.KlamathAnimalShelter.org - or at the Klamath Animal Shelter, 4240 Washburn Way, Shaw Stationary 1775 Washburn Way, or at Earth Star 1741 Washburn Way. Call Klamath Animal Shelter to place ticket order at (541)-884-PETS or call Double C (541)-882-K9K9 -

To donate items for silent auction call Wendy (541) 281-6316, or drop items off at Double C, 4141 Washburn Way.