A Never Ending Memorial To Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke

Klamath Falls, Ore. – This Saturday, February 25th will be a day of remembrance and celebration in honor of Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke. But beyond Saturday we’ll also have something to remember her by, permanently.
Sky Lakes Medical Center, where Dr. Van Dyke served as the Medical Director at the time of her passing, is going to transform almost a whole block in the downtown area into a park in her honor.
The L-shaped, approximately one acre park will be between 11th and 12th Streets and Main and Klamath Avenue, across from the Wellness Center.
The President and CEO of Sky Lakes, Paul Stewart says the park will have inviting green space with “opportunities for exercise and relaxation. Dedicating this park to the memory of our close friend and colleague, Dr. Van Dyke, we honor her work, her passion, and the many positive things she accomplished to help the entire community be a better place.”
Two employees from ZCS Engineering are donating their talent and time to design the structure. Kelsie Randall and Yabori Sequeira Calvo, with assistance from Modoc Contracting and the The City of Klamath Falls are making the dream into a reality.
It’s not complete but they do hope to have a walking path, lots of open areas for exercise, bicycle racks, climbing rocks, a splash pad/water feature, a gazebo, chess tables and electric vehicle charging areas.
Dr. Van Dyke is one of the main reasons we have a Blue Zones community here in Klamath Falls, which is the first Blue Zones demonstration community in the Pacific Northwest.
For details about the park features and how to contribute to them, contact Lauren Jespersen at 541-274-4797. Donations for the park can be in Dr. Van Dyke’s name to Sky Lakes Medical Center Foundation, 2865 Daggett Ave., Klamath Falls, OR, 97601, or online at the Giving Center in the Foundation section of SkyLakes.org.
Tribute to Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke: This Saturday February 25th at 1pm at the Running Y Ranch and Resort Conference Center. In part due to her efforts of encouraging wellness in our community, Saturday’s tribute will include a Wellness Warrior Walk starting at 2:57pm. If you’d like to take part just make sure you bring appropriate footwear. A reception will follow the Walk.
You can find out more information at continueherpath.com.