By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – The Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA) has debuted a new video to inspire more financial investment in Oregon’s K-12 public schools. It’s called “The Promise of Oregon.”
The video uses images of our state’s natural beauty as well as pictures from schools all across Oregon, in hopes of cementing the ties between our shared values as Oregonians and the need to invest in the next generation.
Some say our state’s public schools have been underfunded for too long. Now with Oregon facing a $1.8 billion dollar budget shortfall, legislators are again thinking of pulling funds from our schools in favor of spending that money in other areas. The dollar difference between what legislators say will be given and what school officials say they need is between $400-$600 million dollars. That’s reportedly just to maintain things as is, more is needed to begin making changes in overcrowding in classrooms, improving graduation rates and creating more academic and career offerings.
At the end of the video viewers are encouraged to reach out to their legislators. See the video here: http://bit.ly/2lyR9oZ or at their website: promiseoregon.org.