Governor’s Staff Member At City Council Meeting On Tuesday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – At the City Council meeting Tuesday night, a member of the Governor’s office will be present. Annette Liebe, who is the regional solutions director and central Oregon coordinator, will make a presentation to the Council about plans to support sustained growth across the state and here in the Klamath Basin.
Topics like water storage for agriculture, highway transportation, rail and local roads, workforce training and housing, downtown revitalization, forest/timber resources will be discussed. There are 11 regional solution teams across the state, with a coordinator for each regional solutions team.
The public is welcome, the meeting starts at 7 p.m., with an opportunity for public comment, in the council chambers on the lower level of the City Hall Annex, 500 Klamath Avenue.