Free Health Screenings

2017/02/20

 

The 19th annual Living Well Community Health Fair is coming to the Klamath County Fairgrounds – Saturday, March 4th- 8 am to 2 pm.  Health screenings include-

Free total cholesterol screening.  Free blood glucose screening (both have a recommended 8-12 hour fast) –  Free lung function screening.  Free blood pressure check.  Free body mass index (BMI) reading.  The Kid Zone will have activities and information specifically for ages 3-13. Plus exhibits by Sky Lakes Medical Center and other community partners. 





