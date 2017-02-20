Free Health Screenings

The 19th annual Living Well Community Health Fair is coming to the Klamath County Fairgrounds – Saturday, March 4th- 8 am to 2 pm. Health screenings include-

Free total cholesterol screening. Free blood glucose screening (both have a recommended 8-12 hour fast) – Free lung function screening. Free blood pressure check. Free body mass index (BMI) reading. The Kid Zone will have activities and information specifically for ages 3-13. Plus exhibits by Sky Lakes Medical Center and other community partners.