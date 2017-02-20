15 Year Old Girl Siskiyou County Girl Found Safe

By: Christy Lynn
Orland, Cal. – Some good news coming out of Siskiyou County, the 15 year old girl that was labeled missing and endangered has been found safe.
Victoria Lara of Dunsmuir, California which is just south of Mt Shasta, disappeared on February 11th. She was located this past Saturday the 18th in Orland, California which is about 2 hours from her home.
Authorities are still trying to put the pieces together so they’re asking anyone with information on Ms. Lara to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office.