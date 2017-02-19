Federal Lawsuit Filed Regarding Cascade-Siskiyou Monument

By: Christy Lynn
Washington, D.C. – The Association of O&C Counties (AOCC) has sued the federal government to overturn a presidential proclamation that expanded the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.
In the federal suit they claim President Obama did not have the authority to include approximately 48,000 acres of designated timberland in the expansion, which affected land in Klamath and Jackson counties here in Oregon, as well as Siskiyou County in California.
The group wants the proclamation to be made void and declared in violation of the O&C Lands Act of 1937. The Lands Act sets minimum harvesting and revenue-sharing standards for 2.1 million acres of timberland throughout our state.
Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris, who also serves on the board of directors, said she was “particularly concerned” about the potential economic impact of monument expansion due to the loss of local BLM jobs, as their office here in Klamath Falls might close.
Judge Richard Leon received the case last Thursday, no future court dates have yet been made.