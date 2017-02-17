Special Service District Election Coming In May

Klamath Falls, Ore. – If you’d like to run for a board position for a local special service district in the May 16 election, you have until March 16th to file.
Most positions carry four-year terms, although some are two-year unexpired terms due to incumbents leaving their seats.
All positions are volunteer and candidates must be registered voters residing in the appropriate zone or district to file. However, fire districts and sewer districts allow candidates who own property within their boundaries, but are not residents, to file.
If you’re not sure about your requirements, contact the County Clerk Linda Smith. School board candidates meanwhile are encouraged to contact their respective district for information.
To reach the clerk’s office, call 541-883-5134 or visit their location at 305 Main St., in Klamath Falls.
Here are a list of open positions for the May election:
Basin Ambulance Service District
Basin Transit Service Transportation District
Bly Rural Fire Protection District
Bly Water & Sewer District
Bonanza Big Springs Park & Recreation District
Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District
Central Cascades Fire & EMS
Chemult Rural Fire Protection District
Chiloquin-Agency Lake Rural Fire Protection District
Crescent Rural Fire Protection District
Crescent Sanitary District
Falcon Heights Water & Sewer District
Keno Rural Fire Protection District
Klamath Community College
Klamath County Emergency Communications District
Klamath County Fire District 1
Klamath County Fire District 3
Klamath County Fire District 4
Klamath County Fire District 5
Klamath County School Board
Klamath Falls City Schools
LaPine Rural Fire Protection District
Malin Community Cemetery Maintenance District
Malin Parks & Recreation District
Malin Rural Fire Protection District
Merrill Cemetery Maintenance District
Merrill Parks & Recreation District
Merrill Rural Fire Protection District
Midland Community Park District
Modoc Point Sanitary District
Mt. Laki Cemetery District
Oregon Outback Rural Fire Protection District
Pine Grove Water District
Poe Valley Parks & Recreation District
Rocky Point Fire & EMS
South Suburban Sanitary District
Waird Memorial Park District