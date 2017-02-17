OIT #3 In Certified Accounting Degrees In The State

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Oregon Institute of Technology ranked third for CPA exam pass rates in the state of Oregon, according to The National State Boards of Accountancy.
OIT beat out other major Oregon colleges such as OSU, Corban University and Portland State University, which were ranked seventh, fourth, and fifth, respectively.
Tech Professor Richard Bailey who is a CPA and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, says “in comparison to the other accounting programs in the state, our students are very competitive as evidenced by this ranking and the positions they are getting with prestigious firms upon graduation.”