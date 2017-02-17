Lady Owls over Northwest Christian

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Lady Owls of Oregon Tech hosted the Lady Beacons of NCU in a battle for 3rdplace in the CCC standings, on the final weekend of the regular season at Danny Miles Court. The Owls come away with the win by a score of 70-55.

The game opened up with a deep three-pointer from NCU’s senior guard Jeni Hoffert, before the Lady Owls went on a 17-3 run. Tech would continue to stretch their lead through the first quarter of play with another 7 points, while NCU scored 7 points of their own, bringing the score to 24-10 in favor of the home team.

NCU came out firing in the second quarter, working to narrow the point differential. A few trips back and forth on the court saw the Beacon Lady’s close the gap with a 2-10 run, including hitting two 3-pointers. With the score at 26-20 and just 3:00 minutes left on the clock, the Lady Owls regrouped. Tech closed the half extending their lead by 9 points, as Ashleigh Vandenbrink hit 5-5 from the free throw line, with the score at 33-24 at the halftime break.

Returning to the floor, both the Beacons and the Owls came out with high energy. Tech would score first, before a stretch of buckets were exchanged at either end. After the streak of scoring, the two teams limited each other’s quality looks at the hoop. Tech senior guard, Mary Drzayich found an opening to hit her first three-pointer of the game, sending both teams back on a scoring frenzy that would see Tech score 19 points to NCU’s 20 for the quarter. With the final stanza of play to come, the home team held the lead at 52-44.

To close out the game, Tech’s defense held strong and their offense kept clicking. The Lady Owls limited the Beacons to 11 points in the quarter, as they put up 18 points, closing the game out with a score of 70-55.

On the night, the Lady Owls were led by Nohea Waiwaiole with 16 points, while Bailey Nelson added 12 points and 9 rebounds. Morgan Robert-Ili also in double-digits with 11 points. NCU was led by Niki Duncan with 13 points, while Hanna Mack contributed 11 points and 5 blocks.

With the loss, NCU to 14-5 as they head to Ashland to take on SOU. The win for the Lady Owls moves them to 15-4 and ahead in the CCC standings, as they prepare to take on Corban University on Saturday at 1:00pm for Senior Day.