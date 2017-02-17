Klamath County Farm Expo Happening Next Week

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Next week almost 900 elementary students will learn all about agriculture and where their food comes from at the Klamath County Farm Expo. The students from Klamath, Lake and Tulelake will tour the expo most of the day Wednesday and Thursday the 22nd and 23rd.

FFA chapters from Henley, Bonanza and Lost River schools are also participating by setting up and running a booth.

The Expo being held at the Fairgrounds, is open to the public from 4-8pm on Wednesday the 22nd – KLAD Wake Up Crew will be there broadcasting from 4-5pm.